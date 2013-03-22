Tor.com

Figment Wants Your Doctor Who Fan Fic!

Fri Mar 22, 2013 10:05am Post a comment Favorite This

Figment, the daily writing-prompt website, is Gallifrey-bound with their latest contest! Until April 3rd, you can submit your original Doctor Who fan fiction for a chance to win prizes and glory! All submissions will be posted on Figment.com for public voting. Of the top 10 stories, the editors of Figment will choose three winners! This means: even if you don’t win, your Doctor Who fan fiction will be out there in the universe for everyone to see.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the contest rules and get your story out there? You write fan fiction now. Writing fan fiction is cool.

