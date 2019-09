It’s so hard to find fantasy with realistic women in it, even in fantasy that contains realistic women! (Our kingdom for SENSIBLE FEMALE ARMOR.)

Fans of Terry Pratchett, the quirkier bits of The Hobbit, and tongue-in-cheek fantasy should take a peek at this original short comic by M.K. Reed and illustrator Jonathan Hill, the authors of the recently released graphic novel Americus.

(And not because it also contains the latest issue of Lady Bosoms….)

.