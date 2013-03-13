Red Doc> (Excerpt)

From Anne Carson, out now from Knopf Doubleday Publishing, take a look at Red Doc>:

A note from the author—“Some years ago I wrote a book about a boy named Geryon who was red and had wings and fell in love with Herakles. Recently I began to wonder what happened to them in later life. Red Doc> continues their adventures in a very different style and with changed names.

To live past the end of your myth is a perilous thing.”

Wife of Brain

we enter we tell you

we are the Wife of Brain

at this point you have little grounds to complain we say

a red man unfolding his wings is how it begins then the lights

come on or go off or the stage

spins it’s like a play omnes

to their places

but

remember

the following faces

the red one (G)

you already know (what’s he done to his hair) his old friend

Sad

But Great

looks kind

beware

third Ida Ida is limitless and will soon be our king

scene is

a little red hut where G lives alone

time

evening

WHY BIRDS HAVE no

arms–if you are human

you fly with arms straight

out in front and horizontal

to the ground. To give

least resistance. Of course

it’s exhausting. Don’t fight

it just do it says G to his

arms. He visualizes little

pistons all over pumping

him forward and this helps

for a while but the ache is

spreading from his spine

in every direction. Down

the ice fault pours a steady

cold channel of headwind

against him. He knows he

is slowing and probably

looks ridiculous. Am I

turning into one of those

old guys in a ponytail and

wings he thinks sadly.

Something skims his

cheek. He waves at it

vaguely. Predators. His

heart sinks. People talk of

eagles with a wingspan of

3 meters in the northern

regions. He begins to

imagine his own heroic

death as told by Daniil

Kharms. If the sky – but

now the air is darkening

around him and strange

vectors dive whizz swoop

– he gasps suddenly

realizing what it is. Not

predators. Ice bats! They

are blueblack. They are

absolutely silent. They

are the size of toasters.

And they are drafting him

down the ice fault with

eerie gentle purpose. A

spearhead in front and a

convoy each side. His

shoulders begin to relax.

Is there an etiquette for

this he should worry

about? Theoretically he

can gain 35% efficiency

by riding their wheels a

while. But it should be

some sort of exchange.

On the other hand theirs is

a volunteer intervention

and they do look tireless

despite all going so fast

there’s a smell of burning –

he is thinking this odd this

smell of burning when the

whole mass of them veers

around an ice bend and

arrives in a vast garage.

ICE BATS GO nimbly

and can stop on a dime.

Here’s how you stop. Flap

both wings downward

creating a vortex above

the leading edge of each

wing this allows you to

hover. Then flap once

upward to release suction

as you glide from the

flight path in an attitude of

careless royalty and

subside onto some ledge

or throne with neatly

folded fingerbones. G’s

descent is less fine. He

slams into the

blueblackness ahead of

him not expecting it to

stop. Or instantly

disperse. Each bat goes

whizzing its way into an

aperture in the back wall.

BATCATRAZ says a sign

nailed up there. G drops

to the ice floor stunned.

Clever of you to come in

the back way says a voice.

G looks up.

Excerpted from Red Doc> by Anne Carson. Copyright © 2013 by Anne Carson. Excerpted by permission of Knopf, a division of Random House, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.