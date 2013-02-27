Hear Lusty Genre Fiction in Brooklyn Tomorrow!

Flyer designed by Kirsten Newkirk

Tomorrow night, at Brooklyn’s excellent science fiction bookshop, Singularity & Co., genre fiction will get lusty! In keeping with Singularity & Co.’s “save the sci-fi” campaign the reading series I, Reader asks its readers and performers to select genre fiction they love. For the month of February, I, Reader will feature four readers sharing genre fiction that’s a little on racy side!

I, Reader hopes to promote genre fiction to an audience who knows and loves it as well as introduce great fiction to those who might be unfamiliar with it! Past readers have included Lev Grossman, Paul Park, Ophira Eisenberg, Lyndsay Faye, Justin Taylor, John Wray, Genevieve Valentine and more!

This month’s awesome line-up of readers includes:

I, Reader is hosted and curated by Tor.com’s Ryan Britt.

Singularity & Co. is located at 18 Bridge St. 1G, Brooklyn, New York 11201. (The F train to York Street is VERY close)

The readings will start at 7pm!

Wine will be served and a red light might be present!