After a landmark 300 issue run, Hellblazer came to an end this year. But John Constantine’s adventures continue in DC Comics’ new 52 title Constantine by Jeff Lemire and Ray Fawkes, with art by Renato Guedes. Take a look at the first five pages below, and keep an eye out for the first issue, out on March 13.

Is it still the Constantine you’ve been familiar with for the past few decades? Or is this… something new?

