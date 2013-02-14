sci fi tru luv: A Valentine’s Poem by Caragh O’Brien

give me sci fi tru luv

as the sky melts and my luver burns to ash

give me Ewoks dancing

and a killer virus cure

let me couch smell of space pirates

and travel me through lightyears

leave the prissy elves to the zombies,

but take me, me

mad aching and longing and true

snide, too, natch

take my gadgets in yer gentle, clever fingers

O geek of my heart

til the sun sets for the last time again

and the world’s orbit shrinks

and the sun shrinks too

for that matter

into an exploding marble

under the cat’s salty paw