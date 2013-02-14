sci fi tru luv: A Valentine’s Poem by Caragh O’Brien

give me sci fi tru luv
as the sky melts and my luver burns to ash
give me Ewoks dancing
and a killer virus cure
let me couch smell of space pirates
and travel me through lightyears
leave the prissy elves to the zombies,
but take me, me
mad aching and longing and true
snide, too, natch
take my gadgets in yer gentle, clever fingers
O geek of my heart
til the sun sets for the last time again
and the world’s orbit shrinks
and the sun shrinks too
for that matter
into an exploding marble
under the cat’s salty paw
