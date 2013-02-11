Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Episode Will Be in 3D

This is not fake! According to The Guardian the much-anticpated 50th Anniversary episode of Doctor Who will be in three dimensions! This means it will be filmed in 3D and shown in 3D at special movie theatres and on BBC’s HD channel. From Steven Moffat himself:

“It’s about time. Technology has finally caught up with Doctor Who and your television is now bigger on the inside. A whole new dimension of adventure for the Doctor to explore.”

Whovians everywhere should be thrilled by this news, but most are disappointed the special won’t be in four dimensions like it should be.

[Via The Mary Sue]