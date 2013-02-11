Tor.com

Boxers and Saints (Comic Excerpt)

Gene Luen Yang’s two-volume graphic novel Boxers and Saints, due out this September from First Second Books, explores the stories of two peasants during the Boxer Rebellion in China who struggle with issues of identity during a time in Chinese history when many were asked to choose between their country and their faith. While Boxers tells the story of a peasant who joins the Rebellion, Saints follows the spiritual journey of a Chinese woman who converts to Catholicism.

Read an excerpt from Boxers below and read more about the series at Wired.

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

