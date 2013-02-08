Cover and Synopsis for Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep

Cover art by Vincent Chong

Stephen King’s highly anticipated sequel to The Shining—Doctor Sleep—will be released in October as a special gift edition from Cemetery Dance, and Subterranean Press has just made this version of the book available for pre-order! Containing six interior color paintings, and twenty black & white illustrations, this version boasts more immersion and detail than the standard hardcover edition. There are only 1,750 copies of this edition.

But most interestingly, this is our first glimpse of the synopsis of the novel itself! Read below!

Doctor Sleep:

Stephen King returns to the characters and territory of one of his most popular novels ever, The Shining, in this instantly riveting novel about the now middle-aged Dan Torrance and the very special twelve-year-old girl he must save from a tribe of murderous paranormals. On highways across America, a tribe of people called The True Knot travel in search of sustenance. They look harmless—mostly old, lots of polyester, and married to their RVs. But as Dan Torrance knows, and tween Abra Stone learns, The True Knot are quasi-immortal, living off the “steam” that children with the shining produce when they are slowly tortured to death. Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel where he spent one horrific childhood year, Dan has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant “shining” power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes “Doctor Sleep.” Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul and survival. This is an epic war between good and evil, a gory, glorious story that will thrill the millions of hyper-devoted readers of The Shining and wildly satisfy anyone new to the territory of this icon in the King canon.

