Make Your Own Awesome Pulp Magazine Cover With the Pulp-O-Mizer!

Tue Feb 5, 2013

Every wanted to have a CHILLING ADVENTURE? Are you trapped inside of an AMAZING STORY? Do you enjoy putting the words “FROM OUTER SPACE” after even the most mundane phrase? If the answer to any of these questions was “yes” then the Pulp-O-Mizer is for you! This website lets you create your own custom pulp magazine covers, complete with awesome spaceships, space-people, planets and more! We did one quickly for Stubby the Rocket and will likely do several more before the day is out.

Check out Pulp-O-Mizer here.

