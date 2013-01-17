Adam West in Batman: Turn Off the Dark?

Taken from a bizarre live 1966 stage performance, the following brilliant clip features Adam West’s Batman singing his way through a “snappy” number about fighting off bad guys. If you ever heard of (or seen) It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman, this has a bit of the same weird, flat melody thing going for it. Replete with some well-placed “pows” and “zowies,” you’ve never seen Batman sing more and dance less. Enjoy!

Stubby the Rocket is the voice and mascot of Tor.com. Stubby believes in no Batmen after Adam West.