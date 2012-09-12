Tor.com

A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel (Comic Excerpt)

Wed Sep 12, 2012

The world already knows Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, Calvin O’Keefe, and the three Mrs—Who, Whatsit, and Which—the memorable and wonderful characters who fight off a dark force and save our universe in the Newbery award-winning classic A Wrinkle in Time. But in 50 years of publication, the book has never been illustrated.

Now, Hope Larson (Mercury, I Was There & Just Returned) takes the classic story to a new level with her vividly imagined interpretations of tessering and favorite characters like the Happy Medium and Aunt Beast.

The graphic novel adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time comes out on October 2nd from Farrar, Straus and Giroux

