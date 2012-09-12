A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel (Comic Excerpt)

The world already knows Meg and Charles Wallace Murry, Calvin O’Keefe, and the three Mrs—Who, Whatsit, and Which—the memorable and wonderful characters who fight off a dark force and save our universe in the Newbery award-winning classic A Wrinkle in Time. But in 50 years of publication, the book has never been illustrated.

Now, Hope Larson (Mercury, I Was There & Just Returned) takes the classic story to a new level with her vividly imagined interpretations of tessering and favorite characters like the Happy Medium and Aunt Beast.

The graphic novel adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time comes out on October 2nd from Farrar, Straus and Giroux

.