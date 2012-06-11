Prometheus Reviewed in Comic Form

It’s always fun to take a look at different reviews for movies, but never quite as fun as when they in comic form from our favorite Faith Erin Hicks! (She’s probably the only Faith Erin Hicks, but that doesn’t make her any less our favorite. Spoilers for the film, of course.

Check out Faith’s comic strip review for Prometheus below. You might also appreciate her takes on A Wrinkle in Time, Alien, and a very personal reflection on The Hunger Games book and movie. Or her illustrated recap of the Toronto Comic Art Festival! Her comic Friends With Boys is also out now as a graphic novel from First Second.

.