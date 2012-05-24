Twitter Story to Launch The New Yorker’s Science Fiction Issue

In 2011, novelist Jennifer Egan was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her novel A Visit from the Goon Squad. While not strictly a science fiction novel, the unconventional narrative of the book did include a chapter set in a futuristic New York City, as well as another quasi-future chapter told entirely through a Power Point presentation. Now, Egan is back with a new mash-up of technology and prose. Starting tonight, she’ll begin tweeting her new short story “Black Box” via The New Yorker Fiction Twitter feed.

This is part of the launch of the forthcoming first-ever science fiction issue of The New Yorker. The installment will appear starting tonight between 8pm-9pm EST, and will last for ten nights. The entirety of “Black Box” will appear in the next issue of The New Yorker, which will release this coming Monday. The story involves a character from A Visit from the Goon Squad and will be a kind of spy narrative.

Read more about why science fiction fans will love Jennifer Egan here.