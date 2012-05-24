Catwoman-Centric Dark Knight Rises TV Spot

Catwoman is stealing something of Bruce Wayne’s in this new Dark Knight Rises TV-Spot! We’re getting so pumped for this we might start eating Fancy Feast in preperation.
0 Comments
Subscribe to this thread
Receive notification by email when a new comment is added. You must be a registered user to subscribe to threads.
Post a Comment
Latest Posts
- Sweepstakes Lady Hotspur Sweepstakes! 6 hours ago
- Tyler Dean The Battle of Bolvangar Rages in His Dark Materials, “The Daemon-Cages” 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay Is Heading to Showtime 7 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin The 4 Ways That Emperor Palpatine Engineered His Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 8 hours ago
- Tor.com Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive Book 4 Arrives on November 17, 2020 9 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Dead Astronauts Sweepstakes! 10 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket More Than 4.5 Million Votes Determined the Goodreads Choice Awards Best Books of 2019 10 hours ago
New in Series
- Reading The Wheel of Time: Elayne Discovers One Secret and Misses Another in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 14)
- The Calm After the Storm — Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Seven
- The Puppy’s Revenge: George R. R. Martin’s “Sandkings”
- Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
- Sleeps With Monsters: An Impossibly Good Book to Choose
- How Patricia McKillip’s The Riddlemaster of Hed Let Me Write Fantasy
Recent Comments
- kaci on Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe 9 mins ago
- VinNumber on The 4 Ways That Emperor Palpatine Engineered His Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 13 mins ago
- Matt Mikalatos on Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe 18 mins ago
- Ragnarredbeard on The 4 Ways That Emperor Palpatine Engineered His Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 29 mins ago
- Kikotaichou on Reading The Wheel of Time: Elayne Discovers One Secret and Misses Another in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 14) 31 mins ago
- Ashley Oviatt on Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive Book 4 Arrives on November 17, 2020 34 mins ago
- melendwyr on The 4 Ways That Emperor Palpatine Engineered His Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 37 mins ago
- Sunspear on The Battle of Bolvangar Rages in His Dark Materials, “The Daemon-Cages” 39 mins ago
- VinNumber on The 4 Ways That Emperor Palpatine Engineered His Return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 56 mins ago
- melendwyr on The Battle of Bolvangar Rages in His Dark Materials, “The Daemon-Cages” 58 mins ago
Comment Preview