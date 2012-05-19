We’ll Never See Neil Gaiman Write a Scene for Amy Pond on Community

This past week, Karen Gillan, who plays the long-running companion Amy Pond on Doctor Who admitted that she adores NBC nerd-king comedy Community and wouldn’t hesitate to do a guest-spot as Amy Pond in the show’s internal Who spoof “Inspector Spacetime.”

Neil Gaiman responded on his Tumblr that he would love to cross the nerd-streams even more and write the bit for the show.

Since then Dan Harmon, the showrunner for Community and obvious all-consuming mind behind its unique style, has been ousted from the show. He posted his side of events early this morning at the above link.

To which Neil Gaiman replied with the above quote on his Tumblr this morning.

And that’s how you kill something awesome, apparently.

