New Doctor Who Mini-Episode to Be Olympic Themed

On May 24th, we’ll get our first bit of Doctor Who since the Christmas special last December. This is set to be a mini-episode like “Time Crash” or “Space” & “Time.” It is airing as part of Blue Peter’s Script-to-Screen contest, so it might be similar to the fan-written “Death is the Only Answer.” However, it has been reported the episode will be Olympic themed. Will Chloe Webber return?

Also with the invention of Draw Something, will Chloe Webber’s alien friends be more dangerous than ever?

UPDATE: The video has just gone live in the U.K. Here’s the Mini-Episode in full!

