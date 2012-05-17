Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

New Doctor Who Mini-Episode to Be Olympic Themed

Thu May 17, 2012 11:30am 4 comments Favorite This

On May 24th, we’ll get our first bit of Doctor Who since the Christmas special last December. This is set to be a mini-episode like “Time Crash” or “Space” & “Time.” It is airing as part of Blue Peter’s Script-to-Screen contest, so it might be similar to the fan-written “Death is the Only Answer.” However, it has been reported the episode will be Olympic themed. Will Chloe Webber return?

Also with the invention of Draw Something, will Chloe Webber’s alien friends be more dangerous than ever?

UPDATE: The video has just gone live in the U.K. Here’s the Mini-Episode in full!

[News via io9 from Life, Doctor Who and Combom]

citation

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.