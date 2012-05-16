Tor.com

An Illustrated Recap of the Toronto Comic Art Festival

Wed May 16, 2012

If you were lucky, you may have recently seen artist/cartoonist Faith Erin Hicks recently at the Toronto Comics Art Festival, not only because Faith consistently, and highly, amuses with her work but also because the Toronto Comics Art Festival is, to put it in Faith’s words below, one of the more rare events that brings out the best in the comics community.

Check out Faith’s big comic strip about it below. You might also appreciate her takes on A Wrinkle in Time, Alien, and a very personal reflection on The Hunger Games book and movie. Her comic Friends With Boys is also out now as a graphic novel from First Second.

 

