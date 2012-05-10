The Moon Moth (Excerpt)

Take a sneak peek at the upcoming graphic novel adaptation of Jack Vance’s classic science fiction novel The Moon Moth, illustrated by Humayoun Ibrahim and coming out from First Second Books on May 22.

Edwer Thissell, the new consul from Earth to the planet Sirene, is having all kinds of trouble adjusting to the local culture. The Sirenese cover their faces with exquisitely crafted masks that indicate their social status. Thissell, a bumbling foreigner, wears a mask of very low status: the Moon Moth.

Shortly after Thissell arrives on Sirene, he finds himself embroiled in an unsolved murder case made all the more mysterious by the fact that since everyone must always wear a mask, you can never be sure who you’re dealing with.