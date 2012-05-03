Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Winner of the 2012 Clarke Award Has Been Announced

Thu May 3, 2012 11:50am Post a comment Favorite This

The Guardian is reporting that the winner of this year’s Arthur C. Clarke Award is author Jane Rogers. Though the short list included SF stars like China Miéville and Greg Bear, the prestigious award went to a relatively unknown author who’s novel was published by a small press; Sandstone Press.

Jane Rogers’s novel The Testament of Jessie Lamb depicts a future world where the planet has been ravaged by an epidemic called Maternal Death Syndrome, a fatal virus that affects pregnant women. The reader follows the main character, Jessie, as she struggles to become independent of her parents in this bleak future. The book has been compared to the works of Margaret Atwood.

This announcement has not posted yet on the Clarke Awards website, but you can check out the shortlist here.

[News via The Guardian]

citation

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.