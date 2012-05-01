Red Alert! Star Trek Spoiler! Benedict Cumberbatch’s Villain Revealed

Coming exclusively from Trek Movie today, “sources” have revealed who Benedict Cumberbatch is playing in the new Star Trek movie. This seems like it is probably true, though has not been confirmed by J.J. Abrams, Orci, Kurtzman,Cumberbatch, or Paramount pictures.

Still, if you don’t want to know, don’t click below the cut.

Red Alert! Spoilers ahead.

KHHHHHHHHHHHAAANNNNNNN! Yep. It’s Khan. According to this article, Benedict Cumberbatch is playing the famous genetically engineered tyrant, Khan Noonien Singh.

The movie is also apparently featuring Klingons. Meanwhile that pesky rumor of Nimoy showing up as old Spock is also persistent.

Update from Comic Book Movie: “deep space smackdown between Kirk and Khan in space suits. ”

All right, everyone. What do we think of this? Upset? Happy? Wishing he was playing V’Ger instead? Wishing they’d cast one of these great Indian actors instead? The game is on!

(Note: this is still unconfirmed from official sources. We will update you when and if it is.)