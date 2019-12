Warner Brothers has released a new trailer for The Dark Knight Rises and it gives us the clearest glimpse yet of what to expect from the third Christopher Nolan Batman film.

Watch to see Catwoman in action, along with a taste of the havoc Bane is going to wreak. By the end of it you might feel just as anxious for Batman’s return to Gotham as the citizens of Gotham themselves.

Stubby the Rocket is the mascot of Tor.com and also is not a car, Catwoman. Not that you asked.