On Our Radar: Impressive Star Wars Lip-Sync Video “Party With My Friends”

Fri Apr 27, 2012 6:00pm 7 comments Favorite This

This is not exactly a Star Wars mashup video. Instead, apparently, DJ duo Hot Problems have released this lip-syncing Star Wars sing-a-long as the actual music video for their song “Party With My Friends.” The lip-syncing is beyond impressive. Our favorite part is when one Luke nods at another Luke. Or maybe when Bib Fortuna says “let’s do a shot!” Or when Jar-Jar becomes Michael Jackson. Or…oh just watch it.

Interestingly, Hot Problems also claims to be from the future. From their  Facebook Page

“Dr. Hot and D.J. Problems are two men from the future who have come to 2012 to make a dance-pop record. Sounds ridiculous, right? Wrong. Believe it or not, the fate of the planet hangs in the balance.”

Hot Problems, we will follow your career with great interest.

