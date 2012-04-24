Tor.com

Mastering Comics (Excerpt)

and
Tue Apr 24, 2012

Presenting an excerpt from Mastering Comics, a new course of material to accompany First Second Books’s first 2008 comics textbook, Drawing Words & Writing Pictures. School of Visual Arts cartooning professors Matt Madden and Jessica Abel bring their expertise to bear on the “second semester” of a course of study for the budding cartoonist.

Covering advanced topics such as story composition, coloring, and file formatting, Mastering Comics, out May 8th, is a vital companion to the introductory content of the first volume.

Read an excerpt from the book about dealing with the horrors of the blank page below.

Due to the widescreen nature of the excerpt, we’re presenting the pages separately below. Click to enlarge to readable size or save the images to read on your desktop.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics by Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

Click to enlarge.

Mastering Comics copyright © 2012 Jessica Abel and Matt Madden

