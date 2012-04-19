Tor.com

When We Ask You to Contribute to Poetry Month, Suddenly Poetry Follows You Everywhere

Photo by Cat Valente. Click to enlarge.

Here’s one to make you shiver. Back in February or March we asked Cat Valente if she would like to contribute to Tor.com’s SFF Poetry Month. (We kicked off this tradition last year and enjoyed it so much that we made it a regular thing. Click the above link to see the entirety of it.) She joined in the fun, only to reveal she had spraypainted a poem that we posted last year in a flooded ruin.

That poem? John M. Ford’s extremely appropriate sonnet “Against Entropy.”

Some things are, apparently, meant to be.

