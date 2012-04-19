The Glee Upon Which Airbender Fans Greet The Legend of Korra

For the past couple months, a Faith Erin Hicks comic hitting our inbox has been an immediate source of joy, so when the Airbender universe returned to the screen with The Legend of Korra last week, we wondered just what Faith’s reaction would be in comic form….

You’ll see it below. And we know you’ll want more of her comics after this, so let’s just take care of that right now. Read her takes on: A Wrinkle in Time, Alien, and a very personal reflection on The Hunger Games book and a review of the movie. Her comic Friends With Boys is also out now as a graphic novel from First Second.

Having trouble seeing the strip on your mobile device? View it here.