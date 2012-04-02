Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Steven Moffat Reveals New Picture of Old Dalek

Mon Apr 2, 2012 10:00am 4 comments Favorite This

Straight from Steven Moffat’s Twitter account comes this new Doctor Who set picture of Matt Smith and Karen Gillan posing with a Dalek from a bygone era. Apparently Moffat has been polling the cast as to which Dalek is their favorite kind, and Matt and Karen choose this one. (Arthur Darvill also got in on the conversation via Twitter, which you can read about on Bleeding Cool here.)

For now, feast your eyes on the Doctor and Amy and a 1960s Dalek! Moffat claims this is probably a spoiler, which makes us think ALL the versions of the Daleks are returning next season!

citation

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.