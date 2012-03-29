Read an Exclusive Graphic Novel Prequel to New Horror Series Hemlock Grove

Enjoy this exclusive graphic novel prequel to Hemlock Grove by Brian McGreevy, a new supernatural horror mystery book out this week from Farrar, Strauss & Giroux. (Warning! It’s NSFW.)

When the body of a young girl is found mangled and murdered in the woods of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania, the question of what caused her death crosses a hazy line between the cruelty of adolescents and rumors of weird experiments on the edge of town, werewolves, and more.

Hemlock Grove will debut as a Netflix TV series in early 2013, produced and directed by high profile horror filmmaker Eli Roth.

In his words:

About a year ago my producing partner Eric Newman brought me a manuscript called Hemlock Grove. He just said “It’s really dark, really smart, and really fun. You’ll love it.” And from the first page, I did. I met with Hemlock’s young author Brian McGreevy, and we instantly clicked, sharing the same sick sense of humor and love of classic horror storytelling. What I loved about Brian was that, like his book, he’s incredibly intelligent, highly literate, and very respectful of other works in the genre.

This began a yearlong process of us all putting together the team for Hemlock Grove, which we’re now going to begin shooting this summer. The book hit the shelves this week, and the series will premiere on Netflix next January.

Two days ago Brian handed me a graphic novel and said “Oh, here’s the graphic novel I wrote, it’s all the prequel stuff leading up to the first page of the book.”

“Excuse me?”

“I wrote a graphic novel and worked with a really cool artist. We’re gonna put it online so people have some backstory before they see the show. Here you go.”

And that was it. I had no idea he was even doing it. And that’s Brian. He just doesn’t stop, one idea after another. So here you are, a little taste of what’s to come from the mind of Brian McGreevy. Hemlock Grove, the online prequel graphic novel he just told me about two days ago.