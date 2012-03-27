Tor.com

The Hunger Games Movie Reviewed in Comic Form

Tue Mar 27, 2012

We hope you’ll forgive us another review of The Hunger Games movie, especially since it comes in the form of a comic by the ever hilarious (and almost always surprisingly touching) Faith Erin Hicks! Read why the movie very nearly crashed and burned to her mind. Spoilers for the movie and book, naturally.

We know you’ll want more of her comics after this, so let’s just take care of that right now. Read her takes on: A Wrinkle in Time, Alien, and a very personal reflection on The Hunger Games book. Her comic Friends With Boys is also out now as a graphic novel from First Second.

 

