A Very Personal Reflection on The Hunger Games

Tue Mar 13, 2012 1:00pm 12 comments Favorite This

The forthcoming film version of The Hunger Games has produced a lot of excitement, but its surprising density for a young adult trilogy has also produced a lot of reflection. In Faith Erin Hicks’s case, this reflection is very, very personal. (Contains spoilers for the end of the series.)

Faith Erin Hicks is the author and illustrator of a number of webcomics, including Demonology 101 and Zombies Calling. Her comic Friends With Boys is now available as a graphic novel from First Second.

Be sure to check out her other comics on Tor.com, as well, including her fantastic tribute on A Wrinkle in Time (“Punch of love!”) and Aliens.

 

