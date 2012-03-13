A Very Personal Reflection on The Hunger Games

The forthcoming film version of The Hunger Games has produced a lot of excitement, but its surprising density for a young adult trilogy has also produced a lot of reflection. In Faith Erin Hicks’s case, this reflection is very, very personal. (Contains spoilers for the end of the series.)

Faith Erin Hicks is the author and illustrator of a number of webcomics, including Demonology 101 and Zombies Calling. Her comic Friends With Boys is now available as a graphic novel from First Second.

