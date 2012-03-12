Tor.com

In the Prometheus Trailer Trailer, No One Can Hear You Squee

Mon Mar 12, 2012

On this coming Saturday, there will be a new trailer for the quasi-Alien prequel Prometheus. But for now, everyone is screaming in their space helmets in this 20 second trailer for that new trailer.  Watch it below.

