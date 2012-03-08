Saga #1 (Excerpt)

Brian K. Vaughan, the creator and writer behind some of the best original comics of the past ten years (Y: The Last Man, Ex Machina, Runaways, people. Damn.) is launching Saga, a new comic series on Wednesday, March 14 with artist Fiona Staples (North 40, Northlanders, and more).

And we’ve got a great 6-page preview of this sci-fi/fantasy epic for you right here! Expect tragedy, action, magic, multi-gender issues… basically, expect a surprisingly tender Star Wars with kind of a lot of swearing.

Saga #1 is 44 pages of story from Image Comics at only $2.99, which is a refreshing price for a comic these days. Click through to read the preview.

UPDATE: We’ve got some tour dates from BKV and Fiona Staples below the cut, as well!

Catch Fiona on tour:

Wednesday, March 14

Another Dimension Comics, Calgary AB, Canada

Friday, March 16 to Sunday, March 18

WonderCon, Anaheim, CA

Wednesday, April 11

Alpha Comics, Calgary AB, Canada

Catch BKV on tour:

Tuesday, March 13, midnight

Meltdown Comics, Los Angeles, CA

Midnight release with Damon Lindelof!

Thursday, March 15, 6 to 8 PM

Midtown Comics (Downtown), New York, NY

Purchase of Saga #1 required for signing

Saturday, March 17, 8 PM

Bergen Street Comics, Brooklyn, NY