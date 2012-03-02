Introducing Beatrice: An App Full of Author Interviews

A frequent Tor.com contributor, Ron Hogan has been editing the literary site Beatrice since 1995. For almost as long the Internet has been around, Ron has been chatting with his favorite authors, discussing the craft of writing and all aspects of literary life with an ever-growing list of talented people, including genre giants like George R.R. Martin, Jonathan Lethem and Laurell K. Hamilton, just to name a few.

Now he’s hoping to make these author interviews available as a free app, but he needs your help. Ron’s launched a Kickstarter campaign to help get the official Beatrice app rolling, so if you’re into supporting a homegrown, dedicated video author interview series, you can find all the details here. Furthermore, Ron’s always looking for suggestions from fellow fans and readers, so be sure to let us know which authors you’d like to see interviewed on Beatrice in the future…

Stubby the Rocket is the voice and mascot of Tor.com. Stubby knows Ron would do a video interview with Stubby, but Stubby is oddly camera shy.