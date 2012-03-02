The Real Struggle at the Heart of Alien

Enjoy this examination of Alien from Faith Erin Hicks, the cartoonist behind this loving tribute of A Wrinkle in Time. (“Punch of love!”) In this comic, an oddity in the marketing copy on the DVD case of Alien prompts Faith to think about the class struggle at the heart of this classic science fiction film.

Faith Erin Hicks is the author and illustrator of a number of webcomics, including Demonology 101 and Zombies Calling. Her comic Friends With Boys is now available as a graphic novel from First Second.