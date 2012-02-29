Tor dot Party at Home With a Rocket Fuel Cocktail from Barker & Mills

Tor.com is having a meet-up this fine Leap Day evening but for those not able to make it to the party, we are excited to debut tonight’s featured cocktail, Rocket Fuel, made especially for us by mixologists Barker & Mills!

Take a look below to see how you can make it at home.

ROCKET FUEL by Barker & Mills

1.) Get your ice! Pour in 1.5 oz vodka (or another preferred spirit) then .5 oz triple sec.

2.) Fill with orange juice.

3.) Float grenadine on top.

4.) DRINK.

To add party decorations, or those not desiring or able to imbibe, we have a party favor that takes advantage of your uninhibited motor control skills! It’s the Stubby paper rocket!

Paper model designer Robert Nava created a Stubby pattern, which you can find the PDF of here. Simply print, cut, fold, and glue. (Okay, maybe some parts aren’t so simple, but once you pass the needle-nose, you’re golden!)

Have fun! We’re sorry to not see you at the meetup, but hope it’s only because you’re having fun elsewhere!

Stubby the Rocket is the mascot of Tor.com and it’s not drunk, you are. Where are its keys?