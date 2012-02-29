Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor dot Party at Home With a Rocket Fuel Cocktail from Barker & Mills

Wed Feb 29, 2012 2:45pm 4 comments Favorite This

Tor.com is having a meet-up this fine Leap Day evening but for those not able to make it to the party, we are excited to debut tonight’s featured cocktail, Rocket Fuel, made especially for us by mixologists Barker & Mills!

Take a look below to see how you can make it at home.

ROCKET FUEL by Barker & Mills

Rocket Fuel cocktail by Barkes & Mills

1.) Get your ice! Pour in 1.5 oz vodka (or another preferred spirit) then .5 oz triple sec.

Rocket Fuel cocktail by Barkes & Mills

2.) Fill with orange juice.

Rocket Fuel cocktail by Barkes & Mills

3.) Float grenadine on top.

Rocket Fuel cocktail by Barkes & Mills

4.) DRINK.

To add party decorations, or those not desiring or able to imbibe, we have a party favor that takes advantage of your uninhibited motor control skills! It’s the Stubby paper rocket!

Paper model designer Robert Nava created a Stubby pattern, which you can find the PDF of here. Simply print, cut, fold, and glue. (Okay, maybe some parts aren’t so simple, but once you pass the needle-nose, you’re golden!)

Have fun! We’re sorry to not see you at the meetup, but hope it’s only because you’re having fun elsewhere!

Stubby the Rocket is the mascot of Tor.com and it’s not drunk, you are. Where are its keys?

citation

Back to the top of the page

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.