New Brave Trailer is All About Acts of Defiance, Deerhounds

Remember that time you really wanted to go against the wishes of your parents? Did you do it, or was it just too daunting to manage? Well, if you could manage a bow and arrow like this fair maiden, you probably would have done it all the time. Particularly if they were trying to arrange your marriage.

Seriously, you need to watch this new Brave trailer. It’s amazing, and to quote our boss: “It has deerhounds!”

So that’s what our office has been like today: Nicki Minaj, deerhounds, Star Wars…. Enjoy the trailer!