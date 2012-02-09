Lemony Snicket’s Youth to be Explored in New Book Series

Consisting of 13 books, and two companion volumes, A Series of Unfortunate Events chronicled the tragic lives of the Baudelaire orphans in the voice of the narrator Lemony Snicket. More than just a pen name for the real-life author Daniel Handler, Lemony Snicket was an actual character in the Baudelaire mythos, always a few steps behind the children in the narrative.

Now, Lemony Snicket’s youth is to be revealed in a four-part series from Little Brown. The first book is titled Who Could That Be at This Hour? which will launch the “All the Wrong Questions” series. With Daniel Handler returning to this excellent character and universe, celebration is definitely in order. Who Could That Be at This Hour? will release on October 23rd.