Liam Neeson & Patrick Stewart in Picard Vs. Qui-Gon Action Figure Smackdown

This week on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, guests Patrick Stewart and Liam Neeson were treated to a contest of their respective action figures, whether they wanted it our not! The deck was clearly stacked in Liam’s favor since we know for a fact that there are some sweet Picard action figures out there which also have the ability to talk. Either way, this clip will make you smile.

Stubby the Rocket is the voice and mascot of Tor.com. Stubby lost a lot of money when betting on that mud-fight between Jean-Luc and his brother.