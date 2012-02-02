Tor.com

New John Carter Trailer is Surprisingly Giggle-Worthy

Thu Feb 2, 2012 6:30pm 18 comments Favorite This

It looks like Disney has finally realized that no one understands what John Carter is actually about or who it’s for. They just released a featurette that lets us all in on a little secret: the movie’s actually a lot more goofy than they’ve been letting on. Complete with alien confusion over Earth names, plucky princess action and a couple of one-liners, this makes us us feel a little better about how silly the aliens looked in the earlier teasers.

What do you think? Fun or too far?

