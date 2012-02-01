Save the Date: Tor.com Leap Day Meet-up!

Image by Chris Whetzel

When the Gregorian Calendar drops a shiny, magical 24-hour bonus in our laps, we feel compelled to make the most of it. So, if you’re going to be in or around Manhattan on Wednesday the 29th, please join us for our first official Leap Day Meet-up at Professor Thom’s (219 2nd Avenue between East 13th and 14th Street). The whole Tor.com crew will be at the upstairs bar from 6 through 11 PM, and there should be plenty of snacks, free books and swag onhand, as always. All in all, it should be a fabulous shindig the likes of which may never be seen again at least for another four years!

Please save the date and come on out (and if you follow Tor.com on Facebook, you can check out the event page and RSVP here). Hope to see you all on the 29th!

Kirk/Spock DJ illustration by Chris Whetzel