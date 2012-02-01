Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Save the Date: Tor.com Leap Day Meet-up!

Wed Feb 1, 2012 6:00pm 8 comments Favorite This
Image by Chris Whetzel

When the Gregorian Calendar drops a shiny, magical 24-hour bonus in our laps, we feel compelled to make the most of it. So, if you’re going to be in or around Manhattan on Wednesday the 29th, please join us for our first official Leap Day Meet-up at Professor Thom’s (219 2nd Avenue between East 13th and 14th Street). The whole Tor.com crew will be at the upstairs bar from 6 through 11 PM, and there should be plenty of snacks, free books and swag onhand, as always. All in all, it should be a fabulous shindig the likes of which may never be seen againat least for another four years!

Please save the date and come on out (and if you follow Tor.com on Facebook, you can check out the event page and RSVP here). Hope to see you all on the 29th!

Kirk/Spock DJ illustration by Chris Whetzel

citation

Back to the top of the page

8 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.