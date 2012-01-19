Tor.com 2011 Readers’ Choice Awards Update 01/19

We’ve tallied your responses to the Tor.com 2011 Readers’ Choice Awards as of 5:00 PM EST, Tuesday, January 17 and not much has changed, so this will be a quick post. The top ten voted on Novels are:

The Wise Man’s Fear by Patrick Rothfuss (101 votes) The All-Pro by Scott Sigler (95 votes) The Seventh Throne by Stephen Zimmer (58 votes) The Alloy of Law by Brandon Sanderson (56 votes) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline (44 votes) Fuzzy Nation by John Scalzi (43 votes) Embassytown by China Mieville (40 votes) Among Others by Jo Walton (38 votes) A Dance With Dragons by George R. R. Martin (37 votes) Dancing With Eternity by J.P. Lowrie (34 votes)

The Short Fiction vote breaks down as follows:

“The Shadow War of the Night Dragons, Book One: The Dead City“ by John Scalzi (appearing on Tor.com) – 104 votes “All Mimsy” by Kelly Wright – 38 votes “An Island Sojourn” by Stephen Zimmer (appearing in Dreams of Steam) – 19 votes “Awakening of Evarun, Part 1″ by Tom Barczak – 16 votes “Absinthe Fish” by M. David Blake (appearing in Bull Spec) – 9 votes “Infinity Blade: Awakening” by Brandon Sanderson – 5 votes “Blood is Red” by Scott Sigler – 4 votes “Perfect Shadow” by Brent Weeks – 4 votes “The Dala Horse“ by Michael Swanwick (appearing on Tor.com) – 4 votes “The Man Who Bridged The Mist” by Kij Johnson (appearing in Asimov’s) – 4 votes

The Book Cover votes break down as follows:

The Seventh Throne by Stephen Zimmer, cover by Matthew Perry (47 votes) The All-Pro by Scott Sigler, cover designed by Donna Mugavero (20 votes) Dragon Fate by J.D. Hallowell, cover credits not listed (20 votes) Deathless by Catherynne M. Valente, cover by Beth White, design by Peter Lutjen (17 votes) – See how the cover to Deathless was created. The Alloy of Law by Brandon Sanderson, cover by Chris McGrath (15 votes) Leviathan Wakes by James S. A. Corey, cover by Daniel Dociu (10 votes) Towers of Midnight ebook edition by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, cover by Raymond Swanland (9 votes) God’s Eye by A.J. Scudiere, cover by Ruke, design by Greenleaf Book Group LLC and Alex Head (8 votes) Rule 34 by Charles Stross, cover information unavailable (7 votes) Green by Jay Lake, cover by Dan Dos Santos (6 votes)

The Comic votes shake out as follows:

Across Thin Ice – 15 votes Girl Genius – 12 votes XKCD – 10 votes The Order of the Stick – 8 votes Schlock Mercenary – 7 votes The Unwritten – 5 votes Animal Man (The New 52) – 4 votes TURF – 3 votes Locke & Key: Clockworks – 3 votes

And that’s Monday’s results. We’ll be a couple days behind in vote tallying due to the holiday weekend, but things are looking good in regards to catching up before the end of voting.

Results are also starting to come in regards to double-counted votes, IP sockpuppeting, etc. for the top titles in all lists, so you’ll start to see some number adjustments in that regard as the days go on.

