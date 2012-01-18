Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

This Spring, Help Give One Million Books Away

Wed Jan 18, 2012 6:30pm Post a comment Favorite This

Have a book you really want someone to read? The organization behind World Book Night is currently recruiting givers for 2012’s World Book Night, which occurs on April 23rd in the U.S. and the U.K. this year.

What is World Book Night? It’s relatively new:

World Book Night launched in the UK in 2011 and saw passionate readers across that beautiful country, give 1 million books to light or non readers to spread the joy and love of reading. Reading changes lives and at the heart of World Book Night lies the simplest of ideas and acts – that of putting a book into another person’s hand and saying “this one’s amazing, you have to read it.”

This year it has expanded into the United States and you can volunteer to hand out books that evening! Go here to see the guideliness and apply. If you’re a resident of Ireland or the U.K., go here.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.