This Spring, Help Give One Million Books Away

Have a book you really want someone to read? The organization behind World Book Night is currently recruiting givers for 2012’s World Book Night, which occurs on April 23rd in the U.S. and the U.K. this year.

What is World Book Night? It’s relatively new:

World Book Night launched in the UK in 2011 and saw passionate readers across that beautiful country, give 1 million books to light or non readers to spread the joy and love of reading. Reading changes lives and at the heart of World Book Night lies the simplest of ideas and acts – that of putting a book into another person’s hand and saying “this one’s amazing, you have to read it.”

This year it has expanded into the United States and you can volunteer to hand out books that evening! Go here to see the guideliness and apply. If you’re a resident of Ireland or the U.K., go here.