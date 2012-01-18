The Chicago Literary Hall of Fame to Honor Gene Wolfe

On March 17th at the Sanfilippo Estate in Barrington Hills, Chicago SF giant Gene Wolfe will be honored with the first ever “Fuller Award.” The award is for a lifetime contribution to literature and is presented by the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame. The event will include tributes to Wolfe from a myriad of talented writers including Neil Gaiman, Michael Dirdra, Peter Sagal, Gary K. Wolfe, Luis Urrea, Michael Swanwick, Peter Straub, Jody Lynn Nye, Patrick O’Leary, David G. Hartwell, Audrey Niffenegger, and more!

Tickets are available to purchase now and more information can be found here on the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame website.