Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

No Foolin’, Game of Thrones Season 2 Debuts April 1

Fri Jan 13, 2012 1:02pm Post a comment Favorite This

Variety is reporting that the debut date for the second season of Game of Thrones is set for Sunday, April 1. ComingSoon.net cites confirmation from HBO, as well.

The second season of Game of Thrones will cover the events in the second book of George R. R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series, A Clash of Kings, and will feature the big screen debuts of many key figures, including Brienne of Tarth, Davos, Melisandre, and Stannis Baratheon. Martin himself is penning an episode in the latter half of the season dealing with a key battle near the end of the book.

You can check out our own recaps of the first season for a refresher, or delve deeply into the world of Westeros.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.