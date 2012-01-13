No Foolin’, Game of Thrones Season 2 Debuts April 1

Variety is reporting that the debut date for the second season of Game of Thrones is set for Sunday, April 1. ComingSoon.net cites confirmation from HBO, as well.

The second season of Game of Thrones will cover the events in the second book of George R. R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series, A Clash of Kings, and will feature the big screen debuts of many key figures, including Brienne of Tarth, Davos, Melisandre, and Stannis Baratheon. Martin himself is penning an episode in the latter half of the season dealing with a key battle near the end of the book.

