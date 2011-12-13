Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Annotated Sandman, Vol. 1 (Excerpt)

Tue Dec 13, 2011 3:00pm 5 comments Favorite This
Click to enlarge

Take a peek at this excerpt from the forthcoming first volume in the Annotated Sandman series, out January 10 from Vertigo Comics. You can pre-order the volume here.

Edited by and with an introduction and notes by Leslie S. Klinger, the expert researcher and editor behind the Edgar®-winning New Annotated Sherlock Holmes and the critically acclaimed New Annotated Dracula, The Annotated Sandman is a panel-by-panel journey through every issue of The Sandman.

Beginning with issues #1-#20, this volume provides commentary, historical and contemporary references, hidden meanings and more, presented side-by-side with the series’ art and text. Using scripts and hours of conversation with Gaiman, Klinger reveals fascinating details of The Sandman’s hundreds of unforgettable characters and its place in literary history.

If the images in the comic viewer are too small, you can access larger versions here:

Swipe to navigate. Click to enlarge.
Previous Page

citation

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.