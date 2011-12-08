Mr. Terrific #4 (Comic Excerpt)

Mr. Terrific cover by J.G. Jones. Click to enlarge.

We’ve got an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming fourth issue of Mr. Terrific, written by Eric Wallace with art by Giancula Gugliotta and Wayne Faucher, out on December 14th from DC Comics.

In this issue, an alien S.O.S. draws Mister Terrific into the ninth dimension. But what begins as scientific exploration quickly turns deadly when he is taken prisoner by the villainous Kryl. Now the world’s third-smartest man must engineer an extraterrestrial jailbreak! Easy, right? But even if he succeeds, how can Mister Terrific escape the inner demons that haunt him?

.