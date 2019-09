Presenting an excerpt from the upcoming third issue of Legion of Super-Heroes, out on November 16th from DC Comics. The strongest man in the universe is rampaging on the surface of Panoptes, and the Dominators are massing in the skies above – and naturally, The Legion is stuck between the two! They don’t have the raw power to stare down either threat – but what they do have is a plan…one that puts some of their own in even greater danger behind enemy lines!

