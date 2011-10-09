Tor.com

Nursery Rhyme Comics: “Sing a Song of Sixpence”

Sun Oct 9, 2011

Nursery Rhyme Comics, out October 11th from First Second, features fifty classic nursery rhymes illustrated in comics form by fifty of today’s preeminent cartoonists and illustrators.

Tor.com will be hosting one nursery rhyme a day up to the release date, including entries from Kate Beaton, Mike Mignola, Tony Millionaire, Craig Thompson, and more.

Each rhyme is one to three pages long, and simply paneled and lettered to ensure that the experience is completely accessible for the youngest of readers.

Today: “Sing a Song of Sixpence” by Lilli Carre, author of Lagoon and illustrator of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Fir-Tree.

 

