Nursery Rhyme Comics: “The Grand Old Duke of York”

Nursery Rhyme Comics, out October 11th from First Second, features fifty classic nursery rhymes illustrated in comics form by fifty of today’s preeminent cartoonists and illustrators.

Tor.com will be hosting one nursery rhyme a day up to the release date, including entries from Kate Beaton, Mike Mignola, Tony Millionaire, Craig Thompson, and more.

Each rhyme is one to three pages long, and simply paneled and lettered to ensure that the experience is completely accessible for the youngest of readers.

Today: “The Grand Old Duke of York” by Kate Beaton, popular webcomic illustrator and author of the recent Hark! A Vagrant! strip collection.