The Three Little Aliens and the Big Bad Robot (Excerpt)

Presenting an excerpt from new children’s picture book The Three Little Aliens and the Big Bad Robot, a futuristic update on the old fable, written by Margaret McNamara and illustrated by Mark Fearing, out this week from Schwartz & Wade.

At their Ma’s encouragement, Bork, Gork, and Nklxwyz (try saying that one), strike off on their own to find their own place in the universe. The three little aliens are happily settling into their new homes when the infamous Big Bad Robot flies in to crack and smack and whack their houses down! A chase across space ensues as the three little aliens search for a way — any way — to thwart the monstrous robot.

The Three Little Aliens and the Big Bad Robot comes complete with a labeled guide to the Milky Way on the endpapers.

Click the images for larger, readable versions. (Warning! They’re quite large.)

Margaret McNamara is the author of How Many Seeds in a Pumpkin?, called “illuminating” by Family Fun magazine. She is also the author of the popular Robin Hill School early reader series.

Mark Fearing has created award-winning editorial cartoons, animated shorts that have appeared on Nickelodeon and G4, and was a production manager for Walt Disney Television Animation. He is also the illustrator of The Book that Eats People by John Perry.